Fleury will be in goal for Thursday's clash with the Red Wings, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury has struggled of late, as he is 1-2-1 in his prior four outings along with a 3.24 GAA. It certainly hasn't helped the the Golden Knights have been without a handful of key players -- including James Neal (hand) and Nate Schmidt (undisclosed) -- but fantasy owners have come to expect better out of the 32-year-old. If Vegas is going to ride out this latest rash of injuries, it will need the Flower to play like a three-time Stanley Cup champion.