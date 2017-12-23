Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrols crease Saturday
Fleury will start in the blue paint Saturday as the Knights host the Capitals, Joe Beninati of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Fleury has played well in his three appearances since returning from a concussion, posting a 1.95 GAA and .940 save percentage. The veteran netminder should continue to head the Knights' goaltending group moving forward, looking to build on his 5-1-1 record in 2017-18.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 35 saves to snap Bolts' streak•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Lightning•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Knocks off former team•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against former team•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 35 saves in return to cage•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...