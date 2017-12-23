Fleury will start in the blue paint Saturday as the Knights host the Capitals, Joe Beninati of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Fleury has played well in his three appearances since returning from a concussion, posting a 1.95 GAA and .940 save percentage. The veteran netminder should continue to head the Knights' goaltending group moving forward, looking to build on his 5-1-1 record in 2017-18.