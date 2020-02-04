Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Pegged for Tuesday's start
Fleury will tend the twine against the Bolts in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury didn't require much of an effort to secure his 20th victory of the season Saturday versus the Predators, setting aside all of the 19 shots he faced to do so. The veteran netminder figures to face a much higher volume Tuesday against a Tampa squad flinging 36 shots per game at opposing netminder, second in the league on a per-game basis behind Vegas.
