Fleury was first off the ice at morning skate as he prepares to face host Minnesota on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury coughed up five goals on 16 shots in Thursday's season opener against the Flyers before getting the heave-ho in favor of Malcom Subban to start the second half. He'll try to right the ship against a Wild team that suffered a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in their own road opener that same night.