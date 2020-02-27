Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Perfect against divisional foe
Fleury posted a 29-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Fleury was excellent against the Oilers, as he and the Golden Knights' defense did well to limit opportunities from the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This was Fleury's third shutout in his last 10 starts, and his fifth of the year. The 35-year-old improved to 26-14-5 with a 2.73 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 46 contests. Fleury has won five straight games, with just eight goals allowed during that streak.
