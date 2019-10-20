Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Perfect against former club
Fleury returned to Pittsburgh and was perfect against the Penguins in a 3-0 win Saturday, making 29 saves for his first shutout of 2019-20.
Fleury's performance gave him his first win in Pittsburgh since 2017. Now with 445 career victories to his name, Fleury sits tied with Terry Sawchuk for seventh on the NHL's all-time wins list. Fleury's record in 2019-20 now stands at 6-2-0 on the year with a 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage.
More News
