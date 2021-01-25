Fleury made 16 saves in a 1-0 win over Arizona on Sunday.
It's his first shutout of the season and 62nd of this career. Fleury is alternating starts with Robin Lehner and is now 3-0-0. He has allowed just three goals on 61 shots (.951 save percentage).
