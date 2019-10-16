Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Permits five goals in loss

Fleury allowed five goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

In a battle between Western Conference titans, Fleury's Golden Knights were unable to keep up. It's only the second time Fleury has allowed three or more goals in seven starts this season. The 34-year-old would have an easier assignment if he patrols the crease Thursday versus the Senators.

