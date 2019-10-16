Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Permits five goals in loss
Fleury allowed five goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
In a battle between Western Conference titans, Fleury's Golden Knights were unable to keep up. It's only the second time Fleury has allowed three or more goals in seven starts this season. The 34-year-old would have an easier assignment if he patrols the crease Thursday versus the Senators.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In line to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Busy in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting again Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stifles Flames for lopsided win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Allows two goals in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.