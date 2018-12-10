Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Picks up league-leading 17th win
Fleury allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Stars on Sunday.
The 34-year-old continues to be a little inconsistent, but he leads all goaltenders in starts, wins, minutes and shutouts. Fleury has won a lot lately, going 9-2-0 in his last 11 games. During that time, he's steadied himself, posting a .918 save percentage. There's also little reason to believe Fleury cannot continue to play like this for the rest of the season.
