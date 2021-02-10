Fleury allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 5-4 win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

Fleury let a 4-1 lead slip away in the third period, but he was bailed out by Zach Whitecloud's game-winner. The 36-year-old Fleury has had few missteps this year, and he remains perfect at 5-0-0 with a 1.80 GAA and a .920 save percentage through five starts. Should the Golden Knights' goalie rotation continue Thursday versus the Ducks, Fleury would be Robin Lehner's backup in that contest.