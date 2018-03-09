Fleury turned away all 28 shots in Thursday's 4-0 road win over the Red Wings.

This was the third shutout for Flower as a member of the Golden Knights, and the 47th of his illustrious career. He had a woeful 3.39 GAA and .892 save percentage in three March appearances before blanking this hapless Wings team, but Fleury presumably has held the trust of his fantasy owners given that he isn't even at double-digit regulation losses through 35 games this season.