Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Pitches sixth shutout

Fleury turned aside all 17 shots in Tuesday's win over the Kings.

Fleury won his third straight game and now leads the league with six shutouts. He's starting to get hot again with just two combined goals allowed over the last three games. However, there are valid concerns lingering about Fleury's usage, as he has already started 37 games. For comparison, he made 46 starts last season and is on pace for 71 starts this year. The 34-year-old has shown regression with a .912 save percentage this campaign, but he still sports a strong 23-10-4 record.