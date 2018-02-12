Fleury allowed three goals on just 17 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to visiting Philadelphia.

Despite Vegas being a juggernaut at home, Fleury has actually been better on the road with a 1.99 GAA and .938 save percentage (compared to 2.16 and .925 in Nevada). He's got four wins in his last six games, but it's worth mentioning that the former Penguin has allowed 14 goals over his last four starts. That said, the Golden Knights play nine of their next 10 games in the friendly confines of T-Mobile Arena -- where they've recorded an unbelievable 19-4-2 record -- which should put Fleury in line for a handful of W's.