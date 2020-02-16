Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts 60th career shutout
Fleury put up a 19-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.
Fleury entered Saturday with 14 goals allowed over his last four starts, but he shut the door for his fourth shutout of the year and the 60th of his career. The 35-year-old improved to 22-14-5 with a 2.80 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Fleury will try to build upon this outing if he gets the start Monday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking to bounce back•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Chased after 40 minutes•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stumbles late versus Hurricanes•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looks to shut down Carolina•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins but underlying numbers suspect•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.