Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts 60th career shutout

Fleury put up a 19-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.

Fleury entered Saturday with 14 goals allowed over his last four starts, but he shut the door for his fourth shutout of the year and the 60th of his career. The 35-year-old improved to 22-14-5 with a 2.80 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Fleury will try to build upon this outing if he gets the start Monday against the Capitals.