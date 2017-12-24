Fleury turned aside all 26 shots faced in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

The 32-year-old picked up his first shutout as a Golden Knight and now has a 6-1-1 record in eight starts. Sporting a 2.25 GAA and .932 save percentage heading into Saturday's action, Fleury has been rock solid for Vegas and is a must-start every time he guards the cage.