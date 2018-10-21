Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts record-setting night
Fleury made 17 saves on 18 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Ducks on Saturday. With the win, Fleury moved into sole possession of 10th place on the all-time wins list with 408 in his career.
"The Flower" has experienced an up and down career, but one constant owners have been able to count on is his contribution in the wins category. Since 2006-07, Fleury has won at least 30 games in a season eight times. Last season, he finished with 29, but that was because of injuries, as he did post career-bests in the save percentage and GAA categories. If he can stay healthy in 2018-19, Fleury is a strong candidate to win 30 games and climb further up the wins list.
