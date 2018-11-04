Fleury recorded his 50th career shutout, stopping 28 shots, in a 3-0 victory against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

It's been a rough first month for Fleury, so the shutout is definitely an encouraging sign. Coming into Saturday, he was just 5-5-1 with a .888 save percentage and 2.74 GAA. It might be tough for Fleury to build off this performance, though, as the Golden Knights are headed on a four-game road trip that will include the Maple Leafs and Bruins. Still, owners should start Fleury just in case this is the start of a hot streak.