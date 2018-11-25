Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts shutout in back-to-backs
Fleury posted his second straight shutout, making 33 saves, in a 6-0 victory against the Sharks on Saturday.
Not only was this Fleury's second straight shutout, he earned both on back-to-back days. That gives Fleury a league-leading five shutouts this season, which in many ways, has kept his numbers afloat. But Fleury is officially finding his groove, as he is 5-1-0 with a .950 save percentage in the last six games. He has three shutouts during that span. Overall, he is 12-8-1 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.33 GAA.
