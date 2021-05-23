Fleury recorded a 35-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Fleury moved into a tie with Curtis Joseph for the third-most playoff shutouts in NHL history. One puck got by Fleury on Saturday, but the Golden Knights challenged the call for goaltender interference, and it was taken off the board. The 36-year-old netminder has been incredible with just four goals allowed on 116 shots this postseason. He'll look to help the Golden Knights advance to the next round, assuming he gets the start in Monday's Game 5.