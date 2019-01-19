Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Predictably draws start against Pens
Fleury's getting set to face his former Penguins team at home Saturday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
The three-time Stanley Cup winner will face Pittsburgh for the third time in his career, with this match counting as the potential tiebreaker. He's 1-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .905 save percentage against his former employer, with Flower probably well aware that the Pens rank fifth in the league in scoring (3.51 goals per game). Vegas' defense has been on point, with the blue-line corps permitting only 28.4 shots per game (third in the NHL) so don't hesitate to deploy Fleury in a game that he must be completely amped for.
