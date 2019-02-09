Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Preparing to face Blue Jackets

Fleury will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Blue Jackets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury needs just one more victory to reach 30 for the first time as a Golden Knight, and for the ninth time over an illustrious career that began in Pittsburgh back in 2005. His next challenger is a Columbus club that sports a plus-9 goal differential and has pedaled past Fleury's former team with a 30-20-3 record in the Metropolitan Division standings.