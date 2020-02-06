Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Presumed starter Thursday

Fleury is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Panthers, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.

Fleury wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing three goals on just 17 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his 21st win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.96 goals per game at home this campaign, second in the NHL.