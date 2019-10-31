Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Projected starter Thursday
According to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal for Thursday's home matchup with Montreal.
Fleury wasn't very busy during his last start Sunday against Anaheim, stopping 13 of 15 shots, but he did enough to pick up his eighth win of the season. The veteran backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 4.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, third best in the NHL.
