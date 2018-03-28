Fleury will be between the pipes for Wednesday's clash with Arizona, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury is an impressive 3-0-1 with a .981 save percentage in his previous four outings. By comparison, the Flower's replacement in Pittsburgh (Matt Murray) is a paltry 1-2-1 with a .895 save percentage. The two netminders will be forever linked and you have to imagine Pens fans are watching the veteran Fleury post career best numbers -- a 2.12 GAA and .931 save percentage for the season -- and wondering if the organization made the right choice. Aside from his 25-game absence earlier in the year, the Golden Knights faithful certainly won't have any regrets.