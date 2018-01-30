Fleury will be between the pipes against Calgary on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Fleury returns to the Golden Knights fresh off his victory in the NHL Save Streak competition in which he stopped 14 consecutive shots from the Atlantic Division All-Stars. Vegas will head out on a six-game road trip that includes a stop in Pittsburgh, the Flower's first trip back since being taken in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Facing off with the Flames, the netminder will look to add to his career record of 7-3-1 versus Calgary that includes a 2.08 GAA.