Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Pulled on Opening Night
Fleury got the hook after allowing five goals on 16 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
Philadelphia's forwards know Fleury well from his time with the Penguins, and they were able to get the Flower to wilt with five goals in the game's first 30:11. Malcolm Subban came in for the game's second half and stopped all nine shots he faced. While this was about as bad as it gets for an Opening Night start, it's much too soon to write Fleury off after he posted a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage in his first year with Vegas.
