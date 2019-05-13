Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Puts together solid campaign

Fleury registered 35 wins, eight shutouts and a .913 save percentage in 61 appearances this season.

It was the first time Fleury was back over the 30-win mark since 2015-16 with the Penguins and his highest shutout total since 2014-15. The Flower's new three-year deal will kick in this summer, which will see him making $7 million, the highest cap hit of his career. Fortunately for the Golden Knights, the veteran netminder has been worth every penny, both on the ice and as the face of the franchise. Heading into the 2018-19 campaign, Fleury figures to continue playing 50-60 games and should be able to reach that 30-win threshold for the 10th time in his Hall of Fame caliber career.