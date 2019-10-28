Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Quiet in bounce-back win
Fleury allowed two goals on just 15 shots in a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.
After being pulled from his previous start, a quiet appearance was just what Fleury needed. His Golden Knights teammates peppered John Gibson for 49 shots in the game, keeping things at the other end of the ice for most of the contest. Fleury improved to 8-3-0 with a 2.29 GAA and a .928 save percentage. The Golden Knights continue their homestand Thursday versus the Canadiens.
