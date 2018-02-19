Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Receives starting nod Monday
Fleury will be between the pipes for Monday's divisional clash with Anaheim.
Monday marks what will be Fleury's eighth consecutive start, as well as his fourth in the last seven days. Despite posting a 5-2-0 record over this span, Fleury owns a 2.87 GAA and .904 save percentage, numbers that are well-off from his season-long marks of a 2.06 GAA and .932 save percentage. It hasn't all been bad for the Flower during his recent run of starts, going 3-1-0 with a more Fleury-like 2.25 GAA and .918 save percentage at T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights host Anaheim on Monday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 30 saves in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defending net against Habs•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 28 saves in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Edmonton•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Helps hand Chicago another loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Called upon for Tuesday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...