Fleury will be between the pipes for Monday's divisional clash with Anaheim.

Monday marks what will be Fleury's eighth consecutive start, as well as his fourth in the last seven days. Despite posting a 5-2-0 record over this span, Fleury owns a 2.87 GAA and .904 save percentage, numbers that are well-off from his season-long marks of a 2.06 GAA and .932 save percentage. It hasn't all been bad for the Flower during his recent run of starts, going 3-1-0 with a more Fleury-like 2.25 GAA and .918 save percentage at T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights host Anaheim on Monday.