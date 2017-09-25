Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records 26 saves
Fleury effectively minimized Anaheim's offense Sunday, making 26 of 28 saves in a 4-2 preseason victory.
Fleury got the start between the pipes for the Golden Knights, and was only beaten by a no-look backhander along with a goal in the last 30 seconds of the game. Las Vegas selected Fleury to be a workhorse while they develop younger goaltending talent, and he looked up for the task in his first preseason action. The 2016-17 season was the first time in 11 years Fleury had a GAA above 3.00, and we'll see if having a consistent workload will spark him to a bounceback season.
