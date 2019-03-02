Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records seventh shutout

Fleury made 31 saves to post his league-leading seventh shutout in a 3-0 victory against the Ducks on Friday.

The veteran netminder continued his hot and cold season versus the Ducks. While he leads the league with seven shutouts and 31 wins, Fleury still owns just a .909 save percentage, which is far below his regular average. Coming into Friday, he recorded an .878 save percentage in his previous six games. Maybe Fleury has turned a corner, as he's actually stopped 54 of his last 55 shots (.982 save percentage), but owners still need to expect inconsistency moving forward. Overall, he is 31-19-5 with a 2.56 GAA and .909 save percentage in 55 games this season.