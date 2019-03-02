Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records seventh shutout
Fleury made 31 saves to post his league-leading seventh shutout in a 3-0 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The veteran netminder continued his hot and cold season versus the Ducks. While he leads the league with seven shutouts and 31 wins, Fleury still owns just a .909 save percentage, which is far below his regular average. Coming into Friday, he recorded an .878 save percentage in his previous six games. Maybe Fleury has turned a corner, as he's actually stopped 54 of his last 55 shots (.982 save percentage), but owners still need to expect inconsistency moving forward. Overall, he is 31-19-5 with a 2.56 GAA and .909 save percentage in 55 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dims Stars for 30th win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Loses fifth straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields two goals in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...