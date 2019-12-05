Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Rejoins team at practice
Fleury (personal) was back with the team for Thursday's game-day skate, but will watch from the bench versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Fleury will miss his sixth game after being away from the team to attend to a personal matter. The veteran netminder figures to get the nod versus the Rangers on Sunday and should see the bulk of the workload the rest of the way, though backup Malcolm Subban's recent run of form could earn Fleury a few extra days off.
