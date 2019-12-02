Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains away from team
Fleury (personal) won't suit up in Monday's game against the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
This news was expected after the Golden Knights recalled Garrett Sparks from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis. Malcolm Subban is expected to start against the Blueshirts. According to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal, coach Gerard Gallant "fully expects" Fleury to return for either Tuesday's matchup against the Devils or Thursday's clas versus the Islanders.
