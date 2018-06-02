Fleury is not dwelling on his relative struggles (.870 save percentage) in the Stanley Cup Finals as he prepares for Game 3 in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Watch closely and you will notice that Fleury rubs the post whenever the puck screams off the iron to spare him a goal allowed. However, he's cited some "unfortunate bounces" in the Cup finals as the reason why he hasn't quite looked himself. Still, the veteran puck plugger has gone 13-4 in these playoffs to complement a 1.88 GAA and .939 save percentage. If Flower isn't worried about Flower, it should be no different for those of you starting him in DFS or playoff contests.