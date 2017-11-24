Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains on IR
Fleury (concussion) is still on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Fleury resumed on-ice activities more than two weeks ago, but he has yet to return to practice with his teammates, and remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action. Max Lagace and Malcolm Subban will continue to share the workload in goal until Fleury is given the green light.
