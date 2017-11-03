Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains without a timetable for return

Fleury (concussion) has yet to practice and is still without an offical recovery timetable, TSN.com reports.

The 32-year-old netminder didn't join Vegas on the team's current road trip, so the earliest he could return is for the Nov. 10 tilt against Winnipeg. At this point, that doesn't look very promising. With a revolving door minding the net for the Golden Knights, the team will stick with Max Lagace until Fleury, Malcolm Subban, or Oscar Dansk can return to action.