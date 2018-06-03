Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Requires near perfection rest of way
Fleury made 23 saves Saturday in a 3-1, Game 3 loss to Washington.
He was beaten by some near-perfect shots, but made several 10-bell saves early to keep the Caps off the board, at least in the first. Fleury continues to lead the Golden Knights this postseason, although he will need to be perfect going forward to help Vegas get back into the series. The Knights are down 2-1 in the Final.
