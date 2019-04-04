Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returning to crease Thursday

Fleury (lower body) will be between the pipes at home versus the Coyotes on Thursday.

Fleury gets the nod for the first time since Mar. 15 versus the Stars. Prior to getting hurt, the Flower was riding a six-game winning streak in which he posted two shutouts, a 0.83 GAA and .973 save percentage. The three-time Stanley Cup champion will look to pick up where he left off versus the Yotes. Depending on how the veteran feels, he could either use Saturday's matchup with the Kings as a final regular-season tuneup or let Malcolm Subban take the crease in order to rest up for the playoffs.