Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returning to starter's crease

Fleury will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury was away from the team following his father passing away, and Malcolm Subban started the last seven games. The veteran netminder is ready to return and build on the .919 save percentage and 2.54 GAA he's recorded over 20 appearances. The Blackhawks come to town losing four of their last six and totaling 14 goals during that stretch.