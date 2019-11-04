Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returns to practice
Fleury (illness) practiced with the team Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury's ability to work with the team signals he should be ready for the Golden Knights' upcoming road trip, although we're awaiting official confirmation that he'll be in net Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. Malcolm Subban is expected to tend the twine if Fleury's still unable to play. Fleury struggled before his sickness with an .843 save percentage over the previous three contests.
