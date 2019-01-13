Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Road starter versus Blackhawks

Fleury will tend the road twine in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Fleury lost his first game of the new year Thursday versus the Sharks, but he still enters the game playing his best hockey recently. Over the last six games, the veteran backstop has posted a .944 save percentage and 1.52 GAA. The Blackhawks are struggling in the standings but are heating up on the power play, scoring on 11 of the last 29 opportunities (38 percent) over the last eight games. Fleury will have his hands full if the Goldn Knights can't stay out of the sin bin.