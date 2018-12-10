Fleury led the Golden Knights out to the ice for pregame Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. As a result, he will draw the home start against the Stars.

Fleury was rocked by the Kings on Saturday, as he permitted five goals on 25 shots, but that game was in Los Angeles. Vegas' celebrated netminder boasts a stellar .929 save percentage at home compared to a wholly substandard .888 save mark outside of Sin City. Fleury will take on a Stars team that will counter with Ben Bishop and boasts a robust conference record of 10-2-2.