Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ruled out for next two contests
Fleury (concussion) will not suit up in either of the Golden Knights' two upcoming home contests.
Entering the season, goaltending was viewed as a positive for the new franchise, with both Fleury and Calvin Pickard taken in the expansion draft. With Flower injured, Pickard now in Toronto, and waiver-claimed backup Malcolm Subban (lower body) also on IR, the team will turn to untested netminders Oscar Dansk and Max Lagace, who have a combined zero career NHL starts. Once given the all-clear, there should be little doubt Fleury will retake his job as the starter in Vegas.
