Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Saves 37 in shootout win

Fleury stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators.

The 34-year-old was particularly sharp while his team was shorthanded, stopping all eight shots he faced while the Senators were on the power play. Fleury has allowed exactly two goals in four of his last five starts, and is 5-2-0 on the season with a 2.56 GAA and .922 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling against his former team Saturday in Pittsburgh.