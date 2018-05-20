Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Seen banged up in locker room
Fleury was spotted in the locker room with a noticeable limp following a 2-1 Game 5 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Once again, Fleury was a deciding factor in Winnipeg's elimination, as he stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal which was his fourth straight game with a save percentage of .940 or higher. The flower is also sporting an impressive 1.72 GAA for the 14 playoff games he's started, and has remained one of the big reason Vegas was able to secure a Stanley Cup birth in its inaugural season. However, Fleury has now played in 56 of the last 67 games and fatigue might be starting to factor into his play, but it certainly hasn't been noticeable as of yet. The 33-year-old also said that he'll be fine before the Stanley Cup Final kicks off, but his situation is still worth monitoring in case of a negative setback going forward.
