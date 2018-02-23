Fleury gets the starting nod for Friday's game against the Canucks, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury had 13 wins in the first 19 games this season with a .942 save percentage, but he's regressed to a .906 save percentage over 10 games in February. Nevertheless, Vegas was able to rack up seven wins in that stretch by scoring 41 goals. Fleury's .930 save percentage and 2.10 GAA this season rank second, and backstopping the league's second-ranked offense covers up the occasional blemish, so he should be considered a top starter against the Canucks.