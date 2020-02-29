Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set for home start Sunday
Fleury will start Sunday's game against the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury watched Friday's win over the Sabres from the bench as Robin Lehner made his Golden Knights debut. The 35-year-old will look to build on his recent five-game winning streak, which includes a pair of shutouts. It's a favorable matchup, as the Kings' have averaged just 2.29 goals per game on the road this year.
