Fleury will be in net for Monday's contest against Los Angeles, Sheng Peng of Vice Sports reports.

The wins are rolling in for Fleury as he continue to thrive in the workhorse role, as he's posted an 11-4-0 record in his last 15 games, also notching a .917 save percentage during the span. However, a road matchup at the Staples Center is never an easy task, but Los Angeles does rank just 18th in goals scored per game (2.82) in the NHL, and are riding a two game losing streak at the moment.