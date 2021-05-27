Fleury led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll make the road start in Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has posted a 1.40 GAA and a .946 save percentage in the first five games of the series versus the Wild. He couldn't close out the series Monday in a 4-2 loss, but the 36-year-old will get another chance. He won both previous games in Minnesota, which could bode well for his chances Wednesday.