Fleury is slated to be between the pipes at home for Game 1 against Montreal on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

After suffering a defeat in Game 2 versus the Avalanche, Fleury put together four straight wins to advance to the Stanley Cup Semifinals, having posted a 2.00 GAA and .921 save percentage in those four victories. The Flower figures to continue featuring in the crease for the Knights the rest of the way as he tries to etch his name on Lord Stanley's cup for the fourth time.